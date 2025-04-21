Cardinals Writer Expresses Concern Over Team's April Road Woes
The St. Louis Cardinals are off to a dreadful start for the third consecutive year. After 22 games, St. Louis is 9-13 and in fourth place in the National League Central division, four games behind the first place Chicago Cubs.
The Cardinals have actually played quite well at home, going 8-4 in their first 12 games at Busch Stadium. It's away from St. Louis where the team has struggled tremendously. Heading into a three-game series with the surging Atlanta Braves, the Cardinals are 1-9 on the road.
Gabe Simonds of SB Nation recently expressed concern over the Cardinals' road woes.
"Well folks. We got a problem. We got a road problem. The Cardinals have won one game on the road this season. It is April 21st. Now, do I think this is probably a weird fluky quirk that can happen in baseball more than the Cardinals actually being a terrible road team? Yeah. Will I bet any money that the Cardinals will win a road game? Uh no," Simonds wrote.
It certainly hasn't been pretty for St. Louis away from Busch Stadium. Their only road win of the year came on April 8 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. In that game, they touched Paul Skenes for five runs.
However, since then, the bats have gone quiet. They weren't able to muster much of anything at Citi Field against the New York Mets. And despite the Braves also getting off to a slow start, they appear to be finding their way out of their rut.
We'll see if the Cardinals can correct their road issues.