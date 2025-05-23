Cardinals Writer Praises Manager's Leadership Amid May Surge
The St. Louis Cardinals have beenn on a tear in the month of May. They had fallen to 14-19 earlier in the month, but quickly pulled themselves together and have now won 13 of their last 17 games.
St. Louis has missed the postseason in back-to-back years, and 2025 was not expected to be a year in which they were strong contenders, but they have seemingly changed the narrative around their season.
Manager Oli Marmol has been the subject of much criticism over the years, but he has improved significantly in 2025.
Josh Jacobs of Redbird Rants praised the St. Louis skipper for his efforts.
"As fans, we want and expect players to have this mentality as professionals, but if you've followed this game long enough, you'll know that teams can quickly lose that fire, passion, and desire to grow both individually and as a team," Jacobs wrote. "The kind of atmosphere being cultivated in St. Louis right now is a strong reflection of Marmol's leadership, the staff he has surrounded himself with, and the kind of players they have in that clubhouse."
Clearly, Marmol's approach is working, and he has the respect of the Cardinals clubhouse, which has bought into his approach and support of the players.
Marmol took over after Mike Shildt was shockingly fired, but after several years, it appears that even fans are finally starting to warm up to Marmol.
It will certainly be interesting to see where the Cardinals are in the next few months.
