Dodgers Add Eight-Time All-Star Slugger From Cardinals In Blockbuster Trade Proposal
The St. Louis Cardinals are restructuring after years of poor front-office decisions, contributing to disappointing results and a broken player development system.
The Cardinals haven't made the playoffs since 2022 and that streak could extend for another couple of seasons, depending on how long it takes them to rebuild.
Unfortunately, a St. Louis fan favorite likely won't be around to see the Cardinals return to glory as trade rumors involving the superstar continue to heat up -- including a blockbuster with the defending World Series champions.
"(Los Angeles) Dodgers," CBS Sports' Matt Snyder wrote Tuesday when discussing potential trade destinations for Nolan Arenado. "
No way, right? Well, we know the money won't be an obstacle and Arenado would surely jump at the chance to play for them. They'd have to lose out on (Juan) Soto and concede that (Mookie) Betts was going to be their right fielder, but then the Dodgers could use Max Muncy at second, Gavin Lux at shortstop and Tommy Edman in center field. That leaves third base open for Arenado."
Arenado requested to be traded from the Colorado Rockies to the Cardinals in 2021 under the impression he'd have a chance at competing for a World Series title.
Sadly, the Cardinals front office failed to assemble the necessary pieces to build a championship-caliber roster, leaving Arenado in a tough spot.
With rumors emerging that Arenado is open to moving from third base to first if doing so allows him to be traded to a genuine contender, it seems likely the eight-time All-Star will be dealt -- at least, that's what he wants.
The Dodgers are clear frontrunners to repeat a World Series title in 2025, especially after the recent signing of two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell. Could Arenado join former Cardinals utility man Edman in Los Angeles next season?
