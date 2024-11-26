Cardinals 10-Time Gold Glover Reportedly Scheming Ways To Be Traded From St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals entered the 2024 offseason with plans to slash significant payroll room, implying notable names will be dealt from the big-league roster.
Unfortunately for St. Louis' financial plans, three-time All-Stars Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras invoked their no-trade clauses, leaving the youth-laden Cardinals with few logical trade options.
St. Louis' most expensive player remains a top trade chip for the 11-time World Series champions. Recent reports indicate he's desperate to leave the Cardinals and will do whatever is asked of him if it means landing with a new team this offseason.
"When the St. Louis Cardinals acquired Nolan Arenado from the Colorado Rockies in February 2021, he was overjoyed to finally join a consistent winner," The Athletic's Katie Woo wrote Tuesday morning. "Now, as the Cardinals shift directions and contemplate trading Arenado, the 10-time Gold Glove-winning third baseman is willing to play first base, or at least less at third, to create roster flexibility for a potential new team, league sources briefed on his situation say."
Arenado has $74 million remaining on his contract, which includes a no-trade clause, keeping him at bay with St. Louis through 2027. However, with the eight-time All-Star suggesting he's open to a position change if it allows him to be traded, it's safe to say the Cardinals third baseman wants out.
"The plan to trade Arenado dates to the end of the season," Woo continued. "With a change in the organization’s operations on the horizon, (John) Mozeliak met with Arenado in late September and explained the team’s strategy was shifting. According to multiple league sources, Arenado and Mozeliak were open to the possibility of a potential trade this winter. Arenado did not demand a trade but was agreeable to the idea when approached by Mozeliak."
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak is amid his final offseason as head honcho and trading Arenado could be one of his most difficult decisions yet.
Appeasing the 33-year-old slugger while ensuring the Cardinals receive a respectable return in exchange for trading Arenado could be tricky. The six-time Platinum Glove defender's expensive contract, combined with the fact that he endured one of his worst seasons at the plate in 2024, makes trading him a challenge. Perhaps a position change will help initiate a deal.
