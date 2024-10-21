Cardinals' John Mozeliak Fails To Lead St. Louis To Playoffs; Helps Dodgers Win NLCS
St. Louis Cardinals fans who chose to watch game six of this year's National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets were unpleasantly reminded of what their beloved team has lost.
Former Cardinals homegrown talent Tommy Edman was a force to be reckoned with after batting 2-for-5 with one double, one home run and four RBIs -- ultimately securing NLCS MVP with the Dodgers.
For Dodgers fans, Sunday night's victory will be a cherished memory but for St. Louis, it was another reminder of how badly Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak's leadership has been since assuming his role in 2017.
Edman is batting .341 with four extra-base hits including one home run, 12 RBIs and a .810 OPS throughout 11 games played for Los Angeles this postseason.
It's challenging to comprehend that Edman, a 29-year-old utility man with one full year remaining on his contract, was traded for an aging rental position player and a veteran pitcher with only one solid season under his belt.
Pham is no longer with the Cardinals and Fedde's performance regressed after joining St. Louis at this summer's trade deadline. Not only that but Mozeliak traded Edman for the former Chicago White Sox players to bolster the roster in hopes of returning to the playoffs -- which didn't happen.
Time and again, Cardinals fans are forced to watch other teams thrive with former St. Louis players while the 11-time World Series champions struggle to even make the playoffs -- the 2022 NL Wild Card series was the franchise's last appearance.
This postseason, Cardinals fans get to witness former first-round pick Luke Weaver dominate as the Yankees' closer, while 2014 overall No. 34 pick Jack Flaherty and Edman look to lead the Dodgers to their first full-season World Series title since 1988 -- 2020 COVID-19 season being the last time they won it all, technically speaking.
In 2023, Cardinals fans had to witness former homegrown slugger Adolis García showcase one of the most dominant hitting performances in modern postseason history -- securing American League Championship MVP with the Rangers.
For Cardinals fans, it's tiring and frustrating watching their beloved franchise make the same mistakes repeatedly. Fortunately, former Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom's reign is coming and Mozeliak's short-sighted decisions won't be able to jeopardize St. Louis' future anymore.
More MLB: Cardinals Surprisingly Mentioned In Sweepstakes For Top Paul Goldschmidt Replacement