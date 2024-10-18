Dodgers Linked To Reigning Cy Young Runner-Up In Exciting Blockbuster With Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals are prepared to shop several notable names this offseason as they look to reduce payroll and focus on developing their youth.
Despite retooling the pitching staff last winter, many changes could be coming to the Cardinals' arsenal for 2025. Veteran hurlers, such as Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson, have club options that might not be picked up to allow pitching prospects to gain more big-league experience.
Unfortunately, another proven Cardinals pitcher could find himself in another team's rotation next season, according to the latest rumors and speculations.
Cardinals right-handed pitcher Sonny Gray was mentioned as a potential fit for the Los Angeles Dodgers by Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer, who labeled the ace as St. Louis' most likely trade chip for this upcoming offseason.
Gray has posted a 111-94 record with a 3.51 ERA, 1724-to-583 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .229 batting average against and a 1.19 WHIP throughout his 12-year career between his time playing for the Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees, Cincinnati Reds, Minnesota Twins and Cardinals.
It's already been reported that St. Louis will shop Gray this winter. However, the 34-year-old comes with a backloaded three-year $75 million contract, including a 2027 club option with a $5 million buyout.
The Dodgers have the money and prospect capital to trade for the reigning American League Cy Young runner-up -- validating Rymer's claim that Los Angeles could be a potential trade partner with St. Louis for the RHP this winter.
According to MLB.com, the Dodgers have a No. 5 ranked farm system. With the Cardinals looking to rebuild and fix their broken player development system, trading Gray to Los Angeles could be a perfect opportunity for St. Louis to land a decent haul of prospects.
If Gray doesn't want to remain with the Cardinals while they navigate through a transitional period, perhaps he can join former St. Louis homegrown pitcher Jack Flaherty with the Dodgers -- if Los Angeles re-signs him this winter.
More MLB: Yankees Shallow Bullpen Exposed; Cardinals $7 Million Hurler Should Be Pursued