Inside The Cardinals

Dodgers Linked To Reigning Cy Young Runner-Up In Exciting Blockbuster With Cardinals

St. Louis is ready to shop their ace

Nate Hagerty

May 15, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; A general overall view of Dodger Stadium during the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Minnesota Twins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
May 15, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; A general overall view of Dodger Stadium during the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Minnesota Twins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals are prepared to shop several notable names this offseason as they look to reduce payroll and focus on developing their youth.

Despite retooling the pitching staff last winter, many changes could be coming to the Cardinals' arsenal for 2025. Veteran hurlers, such as Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson, have club options that might not be picked up to allow pitching prospects to gain more big-league experience.

Unfortunately, another proven Cardinals pitcher could find himself in another team's rotation next season, according to the latest rumors and speculations.

Cardinals right-handed pitcher Sonny Gray was mentioned as a potential fit for the Los Angeles Dodgers by Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer, who labeled the ace as St. Louis' most likely trade chip for this upcoming offseason.

Gray has posted a 111-94 record with a 3.51 ERA, 1724-to-583 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .229 batting average against and a 1.19 WHIP throughout his 12-year career between his time playing for the Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees, Cincinnati Reds, Minnesota Twins and Cardinals.

It's already been reported that St. Louis will shop Gray this winter. However, the 34-year-old comes with a backloaded three-year $75 million contract, including a 2027 club option with a $5 million buyout.

The Dodgers have the money and prospect capital to trade for the reigning American League Cy Young runner-up -- validating Rymer's claim that Los Angeles could be a potential trade partner with St. Louis for the RHP this winter.

According to MLB.com, the Dodgers have a No. 5 ranked farm system. With the Cardinals looking to rebuild and fix their broken player development system, trading Gray to Los Angeles could be a perfect opportunity for St. Louis to land a decent haul of prospects.

If Gray doesn't want to remain with the Cardinals while they navigate through a transitional period, perhaps he can join former St. Louis homegrown pitcher Jack Flaherty with the Dodgers -- if Los Angeles re-signs him this winter.

More MLB: Yankees Shallow Bullpen Exposed; Cardinals $7 Million Hurler Should Be Pursued

Published
Nate Hagerty
NATE HAGERTY

Nate Hagerty joined “Inside The Cardinals” as a content creator to spread knowledge about his favorite childhood team. A hometown native of Boston, Hagerty chose at an early age of six years old to follow the St. Louis Cardinals. The miraculous season of 04’ for the Red Sox did not deter Hagerty from rooting against his hometown team, nor did it in 2013 against the Red Birds. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu 

Home/St. Louis Cardinals Around MLB