Insider Suggests Cardinals Might Finally Trade $87.5 Million Star To AL West Rival
The St. Louis Cardinals might have to move players around next season to adjust for the significant roster alterations that could take place this winter.
With key position players such as Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado in jeopardy of playing elsewhere in 2025, the Cardinals might have to call on their young talent core to step up.
Who will be St. Louis' starting catcher when Opening Day arrives could surprisingly be in the air, as one insider suggests a blockbuster trade could be in the works.
"(Willson) Contreras, who was nearly dealt to Houston (Astros) at the trade deadline in 2022, might be another option for the Astros," MLB.com's John Denton wrote Monday when discussing St. Louis' offseason agenda.
Contreras batted .262 with 32 extra-base hits including 15 home runs, 36 RBIs and a .848 OPS in 84 games played for St. Louis this season.
Sadly, Contreras's 2024 campaign was cut short due to injuries. If the three-time All-Star stayed healthy this year, there's no telling how high his trade stock would be for this upcoming offseason.
The 32-year-old still has plenty left in the tank, but his five-year, $87.5 million contract with the Cardinals puts them in a bit of a chokehold with the youth movement they're embarking on, which will require significant payroll reductions.
St. Louis has Iván Herrera and Pedro Pagés to supplant Contreras as catchers in 2025. Also, Cardinals No. 5 top prospect Jimmy Cooks is steadily climbing through the minors and shows excellent potential -- logging a .321/.410/.498 slash line with 11 home runs and 62 RBIs in 90 games played for Double-A Springfield this season.
Trading Contreras to Houston might be an unwise move as the Astros don't have a great farm system, so it's tough to imagine what St. Louis could get in return for the beloved catcher. Either way, the Cardinals will likely entertain trade offers for their man behind the plate this offseason and it wouldn't be shocking to see him dealt.
More MLB: Cardinals' Ryan Helsley Reportedly Could Be Replaced By $6 Million High-Leverage Arm