Cardinals Fans 'Need To Get Ready' For Nightmarish Winter; It's 'Definitely Coming'
The St. Louis Cardinals have only teased fans of what's to come this winter as the declining franchise looks to reset and reduce payroll.
All Cardinals fans know is that several notable names, such as ace Sonny Gray and fan favorite Nolan Arenado, could be traded to help with payroll reduction efforts.
The free-agent market will shortly open after a new World Series champion is crowned and a Cardinals insider has warned St. Louis fans of the impending dark winter awaiting their beloved team.
"They're (Cardinals) going to get rid of these high-priced guys and it's going to be painful for St. Louis," MLB.com's John Denton stated Thursday on 101 ESPN St. Louis. "Fans need to get ready for it now. You're going to see guys go out the door who could help you win now, for guys you've never heard of. You might not hear from them for two years and it's going to be painful for Cardinals fans who are not used to going through this sort of thing. It's definitely coming."
Since Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak revealed the organization's plans to reduce payroll and rebuild after the regular season ended, fans have been left wondering whether their favorite players will be traded.
Sadly, it seems that stars such as Arenado, Gray, Paul Goldschmidt and even Cardinals single-season saves leader Ryan Helsley will not call Busch Stadium their home in 2025.
Goldschmidt is an impending free agent who won't be re-signed after significantly regressing at the plate over the three previous seasons.
Gray and Arenado joined the Cardinals to bring a No. 12 World Series back to St. Louis. Still, now that the front office is deprioritizing building the best big-league roster possible, it doesn't make sense for the pair of aging veterans to remain on the club's payroll, especially if they want to be traded.
What's most upsetting is the reality of Helsley's future with the Cardinals. He's due for a significant pay raise during his final year of arbitration this winter and trading him could provide St. Louis with a considerable amount of top prospects in a blockbuster deal.
The Cardinals are about to enter a complete, multi-year rebuild that might be more painful than the last two horrendous seasons. A new era is upon St. Louis and fans will have to patiently endure until the storm is over, whenever that may be.
