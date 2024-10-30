Cardinals' Ryan Helsley Reportedly Could Be Replaced By $6 Million High-Leverage Arm
The St. Louis Cardinals are embarking on a rebuilding journey that could force the front office to part ways with several stars this upcoming offseason.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak's top priority this winter will be reducing payroll, which means players with expensive contracts could be placed on the trade block.
Unfortunately, Cardinals single-season saves leader Ryan Helsley is at the top of the list of assets in jeopardy of being traded. A hurler coming off the injured list might be his replacement.
"Keynan Middleton, who didn’t pitch for the Cardinals in 2024 following surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his right forearm, also has a team option for ’25," MLB.com's John Denton wrote Monday when discussing St. Louis' offseason agenda. "He could return as the closer if Helsley is dealt."
Middleton has logged a 10-8 record with a 3.84 ERA, 199-to-85 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .242 batting average against and a 1.34 WHIP across his seven-year career while playing for the Los Angeles Angels, Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees.
Fortunately, the Cardinals have a $6 million club option with a $1 million buyout with Middleton for 2025, which could allow him to replace Helsley if he's traded.
Helsley is projected to receive a significant pay raise in his final year of arbitration this winter. Although it would likely be a considerable dip in talent, replacing Middleton as the closer while the Cardinals rebuild would be a more sensible and economical decision.
