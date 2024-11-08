Pathway Reportedly Could Open For Beloved Cardinals Star To Reunite With Former Team
The St. Louis Cardinals dreams of winning their twelfth World Series have been placed on hold for now with the front office looking to revitalize the club's broken infrastructure.
For years, the Cardinals front office has neglected player development in their pursuit of bolstering the big-league roster for a championship run to no avail.
One of the Cardinals most significant investments over the last decade will move on this winter with his career. However, he could find himself backtracking to a familiar organization.
"If (Christian) Walker (Arizona Diamondbacks) leaves, maybe a reunion with Paul Goldschmidt would be in order?" Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller wrote Friday. "The now-37-year-old has set career-worst marks in slugging in back-to-back seasons, but he did still hit at least 20 home runs for the ninth consecutive 162-game season. There are worse options to consider."
Goldschmidt batted .297 with 495 extra-base hits including 209 home runs, 710 RBIs and a .930 OPS throughout eight seasons spent playing for the Diamondbacks before joining the Cardinals in Dec. 2018.
Walker, who replaced Goldschmidt at first base shortly after he was dealt to St. Louis, is a free agent for the first time in his career this winter, with a projected market value of roughly $65 million over a three-year deal, translating to nearly $22 million annually, according to Spotrac.
The 33-year-old has been linked to several big-market teams, including the New York Yankees. Although Arizona would love to retain Walker, doing so might be challenging with how competitive his market could be.
If Walker doesn't re-sign with the Diamondbacks, Goldschmidt could be a much cheaper alternative. With Goldy in the twilight of his career, re-signing with the team that drafted him might be appealing.
