Inside The Cardinals

Rumored Cardinals Target Linked To Yankees After Heartbreaking World Series Loss

How will St. Louis approach this offseason?

Nate Hagerty

Aug 14, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a New York Yankees hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Aug 14, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a New York Yankees hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals' offseason spending will be much lower than in recent years as the front office looks to reduce payroll and reset the franchise.

Notable names such as Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado could play elsewhere in 2025, leaving significant holes to fill in the lineup.

Since St. Louis isn't willing to spend much this winter, it seems doubtful the organization would win a bidding war with the New York Yankees over a previously rumored free-agent target for the Cardinals.

"It's hard to picture (Alex) Bregman going to the Yankees, but (Christian) Walker makes a lot of sense given his consistency over the past three seasons -- .250/.332/.481 (and he has won a Gold Glove the past two seasons)," ESPN's David Schoenfield wrote following New York's disappointing loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in game 5 of the World Series on Wednesday night.

Earlier in Oct., the Cardinals were mentioned as a possible landing destination for Walker, who will hit the free-agent market for the first time in his 10-season career this winter.

Walker has batted .250 with 312 extra-base hits including 147 home runs, 443 RBIs and a .793 OPS between his time playing for the Baltimore Orioles and Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 33-year-old successfully filled the shoes of Goldschmidt, who was traded from Arizona to St. Louis in Dec. 2018. After breaking out in 2019 with the Diamondbacks, Walker has been one of the league's most consistent and reliable first basemen.

Unfortunately, Walker's projected market value is roughly $65 million over a three-year deal, which translates to nearly $22 million annually, according to Spotrac.

It's doubtful the Cardinals would pursue a free agent as expensive as Walker this winter due to the front office's commitment to lowering payroll.

More MLB: Cardinals Reportedly 'Could Bring Back' All-Star Hurler With Deep Ties To St. Louis

Published
Nate Hagerty
NATE HAGERTY

Nate Hagerty joined “Inside The Cardinals” as a content creator to spread knowledge about his favorite childhood team. A hometown native of Boston, Hagerty chose at an early age of six years old to follow the St. Louis Cardinals. The miraculous season of 04’ for the Red Sox did not deter Hagerty from rooting against his hometown team, nor did it in 2013 against the Red Birds. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu 

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News