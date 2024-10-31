Rumored Cardinals Target Linked To Yankees After Heartbreaking World Series Loss
The St. Louis Cardinals' offseason spending will be much lower than in recent years as the front office looks to reduce payroll and reset the franchise.
Notable names such as Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado could play elsewhere in 2025, leaving significant holes to fill in the lineup.
Since St. Louis isn't willing to spend much this winter, it seems doubtful the organization would win a bidding war with the New York Yankees over a previously rumored free-agent target for the Cardinals.
"It's hard to picture (Alex) Bregman going to the Yankees, but (Christian) Walker makes a lot of sense given his consistency over the past three seasons -- .250/.332/.481 (and he has won a Gold Glove the past two seasons)," ESPN's David Schoenfield wrote following New York's disappointing loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in game 5 of the World Series on Wednesday night.
Earlier in Oct., the Cardinals were mentioned as a possible landing destination for Walker, who will hit the free-agent market for the first time in his 10-season career this winter.
Walker has batted .250 with 312 extra-base hits including 147 home runs, 443 RBIs and a .793 OPS between his time playing for the Baltimore Orioles and Arizona Diamondbacks.
The 33-year-old successfully filled the shoes of Goldschmidt, who was traded from Arizona to St. Louis in Dec. 2018. After breaking out in 2019 with the Diamondbacks, Walker has been one of the league's most consistent and reliable first basemen.
Unfortunately, Walker's projected market value is roughly $65 million over a three-year deal, which translates to nearly $22 million annually, according to Spotrac.
It's doubtful the Cardinals would pursue a free agent as expensive as Walker this winter due to the front office's commitment to lowering payroll.
More MLB: Cardinals Reportedly 'Could Bring Back' All-Star Hurler With Deep Ties To St. Louis