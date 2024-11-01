Rays $19 Million Starter Reportedly 'Could Appeal To' Cardinals In Trade Market
The St. Louis Cardinals likely won't sign many free agents this winter but they'll direct their focus toward the trade market as the front office looks to decrease payroll.
After dismantling the rotation Thursday by declining Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson's club options for 2025, the Cardinals have voids to fill in their arsenal.
The Cardinals could begin filling the voids by trading for a reliable hurler from the American League East, recently mentioned as a potential fit for St. Louis.
"(Zack) Littell could appeal to the Cardinals and (New York) Mets, among others," CBS Sports' Mike Axisa wrote Friday when discussing his predictions for where this offseason's top trade candidates might land.
Littell has logged a 24-21 record with a 3.92 ERA, 366-to-103 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .261 batting average against and a 1.26 WHIP throughout his seven-year career between his time playing for the the Minnesota Twins, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays.
The recently turned 29-year-old is entering his final year of arbitration. His estimated salary for 2025 is $6 million but Littell's projected market value is roughly $19 million over a two-year deal, translating to $9 million annually, according to Spotrac.
After posting an 8-10 record with a 3.63 ERA, 141-to-31 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .265 batting average against and a 1.25 WHIP in 156 1/3 innings pitched for Tampa Bay this season, Littell should receive a significant pay raise from the $1.85 million salary he earned in 2024.
If the Cardinals can add Littell to the payroll without making a huge dent, which seems possible, then pursuing a trade for the veteran starting pitcher could be a solid way to help stabilize the rotation for next season, especially if ace Sonny Gray is dealt this winter.
