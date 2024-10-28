Trading Cardinals Dynamic Duo 'Could Be Too Tempting' To Resist, Per Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals might have to make some challenging decisions this winter regarding the futures of several players as the front office looks to reduce payroll.
It's already known that the Cardinals plan to part ways with Paul Goldschmidt, who will become a free agent for the first time in his illustrious 14-year career this offseason.
Unfortunately, a pair of pitching assets could be on the move, as one insider claims their trade markets might be too compelling to turn down.
"Sonny Gray’s market could be too tempting to pass up for a team looking to get younger and willing to hand over a key rotation spot to rising arms," St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Ben Frederickson wrote Sunday. "Closer Ryan Helsley’s market could be too tempting to pass up for a team that, realistically, might not be in a great position to use one of the game’s most locked-in closers."
Gray's backloaded three-year, $75 million contract keeps him at bay through at least 2026 and Helsley is due for a significant pay raise as he enters his final year of arbitration this winter.
After signing Gray last offseason in an exciting deal that gave St. Louis a bonified ace following the rotation's atrocious performance in 2023, it would be painful to trade the right-handed pitcher. However, it makes sense to part ways with him -- just as it does for Helsley.
Both veteran pitchers are still performing at a high level and keeping them hostage while St. Louis rebuilds could be a waste of their talent. Some think it could be years before the Cardinals return to the playoffs, so retaining them might not make sense.
Being relieved from Gray's expensive contract and Helsley's impending pay raise would open significant payroll space for the Cardinals to invest in their youth movement, which is what the organization will prioritize going forward.
Although the Cardinals trading their top starting pitcher and arguably the most dominant closer in the National League this winter won't be well-received by a frustrated St. Louis fan base, it might be necessary.
