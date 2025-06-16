Inside The Cardinals

Red Sox Rafael Devers Trade Opens Door For Cardinals To Trade $260 Million All-Star

The Cardinals tried to send their eight-time All-Star to the Red Sox last offseason. Now, there might be a chance it comes to fruition.

Sep 11, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of the 9/11 ribbon on a St. Louis Cardinals hat in the dugout before the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals attempted to trade Nolan Arenado to the Boston Red Sox last offseason, but Boston ultimately chose to sign Alex Bregman instead.

However, a trade took place on Sunday that shook the entire baseball world. After months of tension building, the Boston Red Sox sent slugger Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants.

"The team's feeling was that a $313.5M contract comes with responsibilities to do what is right for the team and that Devers did not live up to those responsibilities. They had enough and they traded him," Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe wrote.

There had been growing tension between the Red Sox and Devers, which clearly led to the trade. However, they may have created a bit of an opening for another addition. Perhaps the Cardinals could swoop back in and potentially dangle Arenado to the Red Sox to help them replace Devers.

Devers was unwilling to move to first base this season, whereas Arenado said he was more than willing to move to first to help facilitate a trade last winter. Boston could also move Alex Bregman back to second base, where they had him at the start of the season.

If the Cardinals can finally trade Arenado, third base could be open for one of Nolan Gorman and Thomas Saggese. There is no indication that a trade is imminent, but the door could finally be open for St. Louis to get on with their "reset" and begin building for the future soon.

