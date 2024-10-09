$16.3 Million Proposal To Fill Cardinals' Three Biggest Needs This Winter
The St. Louis Cardinals clearly aren't going to make a big investment this winter.
St. Louis has made it known that it wants to cut payroll, and that means that significant changes are expected to come. The Cardinals still will need to fill out the roster with the future in mind. The 2025 season is expected to be a bridge year for St. Louis. While this is the case, this doesn't mean that the Cardinals can't have any success.
Take a look at the New York Mets. New York was looking to trim payroll last offseason with expectations that the 2025 season was a more realistic target to contend. The Mets invested in bounce-back candidates on cheap deals. New York has overperformed and now is one win away from a trip to the National League Championship series.
This doesn't mean that the Cardinals will do the same, but St. Louis will have to fill out the roster in some ways, and there will be cheap free agents out there who could help in 2025 and possibly beyond. The Cardinals could use a starter reliever, and it wouldn't hurt to add outfield depth.
With that being said, three players the Cardinals should target are Los Angeles Dodgers starter Walker Buehler, Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall, and a reunion with reliever Andrew Kittredge.
Buehler is a two-time All-Star but has dealt with injuries. He missed the 2023 season and had a 5.38 ERA in 16 starts in 2024. Because of this, he is projected to get a deal worth $7.7 million over two years. He is just 30 years old and certainly can bounce back in 2025. Why not take a chance on him?
Duvall is a one-time All-Star who had 21 home runs and 58 RBIs in 2023 in 92 games with the Boston Red Sox. He struggled in 2024 but will be cheap in free agency. He's projected to get $2 million and could be a serviceable depth option with upside.
Kittredge was fantastic for the Cardinals in 2024 and had a 2.80 ERA across 74 outings. He's projected to get $6.6 million over one year. He certainly could help in a second season in 2025.
Overall, these three free agents would cost $16.3 million. All three could help -- especially Buehler -- and should be in consideration.
