AL Central Contender Predicted To Snag Ex-Cardinals All-Star To Boost Rotation
The St. Louis Cardinals are one of the few teams left that hasn't made any significant free-agent signings this offseason and there are no signs of that changing anytime soon.
Several former Cardinals players remain available, such as right-handed pitchers Kyle Gibson, Lance Lynn and Jack Flaherty but it's doubtful St. Louis will sign any starters this winter.
That said, another former Cardinals hurler looking for his next landing spot has been linked to an American League Central contender eyeing a turnaround season in 2025.
"The (Minnesota) Twins do not have much in the way of financial flexibility, but they could still prioritize adding another veteran, and left-hander Jose Quintana would bring some balance to a staff of right-handers," Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter wrote Monday when predicting each team's rotation for next season. "Projected Starting Rotation : 1. RHP Pablo López 2. RHP Joe Ryan 3. RHP Bailey Ober 4. LHP Jose Quintana 5. RHP Simeon Woods Richardson."
Quintana posted a 3-2 record with a 2.01 ERA, 48-to-16 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .238 batting average against and a 1.12 WHIP during the second half of the 2022 season for the Cardinals.
The All-Star was mentioned as a possible option for the Cardinals earlier this offseason but with the way the front office has approached the market thus far, it's doubtful they'd consider re-signing Quintana -- a soon-to-be 36-year-old veteran with a projected market value of roughly $25 million over a three-year deal, according to Spotrac.
After the Twins collapsed in the second half of the 2024 season, they need to improve the rotation if they hope to have a different fate in 2025.
Minnesota's rotation ranked 22nd with a 4.36 ERA in 2024. Quintana, who logged a 10-10 record with a 3.75 ERA, 135-to-63 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .237 batting average against and a 1.25 WHIP in 170 1/3 innings pitched for the New York Mets in 2024, would be an excellent addition to the Twins' arsenal.
More MLB: Mock Cardinals-Mets Trade Scenario Sends Gold Glover To NY In High Stakes Blockbuster