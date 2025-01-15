Mock Cardinals-Mets Trade Scenario Sends Gold Glover To NY In High Stakes Blockbuster
The St. Louis Cardinals were poised to enter the trade market this winter after the regular season ended but haven't had much success finding suitors.
For instance, Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado has been on the chopping block all offseason but due to his no-trade clause limitations, St. Louis might not be able to move the 10-time Gold Glove defender before Opening Day 2025.
With the Cardinals looking to rebuild and replenish their broken player development system, perhaps they'll consider moving their utility man in exchange for a decent haul of top prospects.
"However, the (New York) Mets could trade for a Gold Glove player from the St. Louis Cardinals," Newsweek's Drew VonScio wrote Monday. "No, not that Gold Glover -- a different one. With the team looking to shed payroll, Brendan Donovan is a name the Mets could look into acquiring."
Donovan has batted .280 with 100 extra-base hits including 30 home runs, 152 RBIs and a .771 OPS throughout his three-year career with the Cardinals.
"Here is what a potential trade could look like: New York Mets acquire: UTL Brendan Donovan St. Louis Cardinals acquire: INF Ronny Mauricio (Mets No. 6 prospect), Dom Hamel (Mets No. 15 prospect), Alex Ramírez (Mets No. 24 prospect)," VonScio continued.
Considering Donovan is projected to be the team's leader this upcoming season, it would be shocking to see the Cardinals trade him this winter.
The 27-year-old still has three years left of controllability, so it's highly doubtful St. Louis would trade him, especially with the club rebuilding. Ideally, the Cardinals would prefer to hold onto their homegrown stars, such as Donovan, as long as they can.
