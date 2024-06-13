Angels Ace Linked To Cardinals In Potential Blockbuster Trade At Deadline
The St. Louis Cardinals might not be definite buyers for this year's trade deadline yet but there's still plenty of baseball left to play to put themselves in that position.
If the Cardinals buy this summer, they'll be looking to add another proven starting pitcher to their already veteran-laden rotation.
There have been a plethora of speculations in recent weeks linking the Cardinals to various starters but most recent rumors have paired St. Louis with an All-Star hurler who could make a big difference.
Los Angeles Angels left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson was recently mentioned as a potential candidate to be dealt to the Cardinals at the trade deadline if St. Louis can avoid selling according to The Atheltic's Jim Bowden on Thursday.
Anderson has posted a 5-6 record with a 2.63 ERA, 53-to-33 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .205 batting average against and a 1.15 WHIP in 82 innings pitched for the Angels in 2024.
The 34-year-old has undoubtedly been the Angels' ace in what has turned out to be a very disappointing season for the franchise as they sit with a lackluster 26-41 record.
The journeyman has logged a 55-55 record with a 4.21 ERA, 852-to-318 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .253 batting average against and a 1.27 WHIP throughout nine seasons pitched in the league with six different clubs.
The Angels will likely rebuild this summer and unloading their best starting pitcher could help them do so. If the Cardinals want to be serious about landing Anderson, they'll likely have to dip into their farm system to get him.
St. Louis will also have to take on the remainder of Anderson's three-year, $39 million contract -- valued at $13 million annually through 2025.
If the Cardinals want to add another veteran pitcher to the rotation who's shown he can be reliable, Anderson would be a solid option.
