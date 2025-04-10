Astros Linked To Pair Of Ex-Cardinals Homegrown Stars Amid Rotation Health Crisis
A pair of former St. Louis Cardinals homegrown hurlers could soon become viable trade chips for the Houston Astros as they fight without several top starting pitchers.
Sadly for Houston, its rotation has suffered several losses this season, with multiple starters expected to be impactful in 2025 out on the injured list -- such as right-handed pitchers Spencer Arrighetti, Cristian Javier and Luis Garcia.
The Astros might not currently look like genuine contenders, sitting with a 5-7 record and 3 1/2 games behind the first-place Texas Rangers in the American League West but that could change quickly, especially if they acquire a former St. Louis hurler at this summer's trade deadline.
"Potential Solutions: Sandy Alcantara, Freddy Peralta, Jack Flaherty," Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller wrote Thursday when suggesting logical options for Houston to pursue this summer at the trade deadline. "Assuming Houston does its usual thing and bounces back from a slow start—the Astros have had a sub-.500 record around April 20 in each of the past four seasons—it might be the singular team most likely to swing big for someone like Alcantara, as a means of both improving the current rotation and preparing for Framber Valdez's likely departure in free agency."
Alcantara, who signed as an international free agent with the Cardinals in 2013 and Flaherty, who St. Louis selected in the first round of the 2014 draft but was dealt to the Baltimore Orioles in 2023, have led successful careers since being traded away by the 11-time World Series champions.
"However, without a single top 100 prospect in their farm system (Cam Smith was top 100, but he is already their primary right fielder), we'll see if they can actually make it happen," Miller finished with.
Since being traded to the Miami Marlins in Dec. 2017, Alcantara has earned two All-Star Game appearances and won the 2022 National League Cy Young award. The 29-year-old's contract expires after 2026 but has a $21 million club option for 2027, which could provide Houston with a controllable ace for the next few seasons.
Flaherty helped his childhood favorite team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, win their eighth World Series in 2024 but has since returned to the Detroit Tigers, with whom he revived his career before being dealt to the defending champions at last summer's trade deadline. The 29-year-old has a $10 million player option for 2026, so he could be more than just a rental option for the Astros.
Unfortunately for Houston, it might not have enough top prospect capital to trade with the Marlins or Tigers for either former Cardinals' top prospect. If the Astros turn things around and are competitive this summer, it'll be interesting to see how they address their injury-plagued rotation.
More MLB: Should Cardinals Re-Sign Former 1st Rounder Being Toyed With By Yankees?