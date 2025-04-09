Should Cardinals Re-Sign Former 1st Rounder Being Toyed With By Yankees?
The St. Louis Cardinals have a 5-6 record but most of their losses could've been easily won if it weren't for the lackluster pitching staff.
After not making any moves to upgrade the lineup over the offseason, the Cardinals' offense is surprisingly among baseball's best to start the year. Unfortunately, St. Louis' rotation ranks 29th with a 6.09 ERA and the bullpen 25th with a 5.64 ERA.
Although the Cardinals are committed to creating opportunities for younger talent to gain big-league experience in 2025, perhaps the front office should consider reuniting with a former top pitching prospect to bolster the underperforming bullpen.
Cardinals 2006 first-round draft pick Adam Ottavino has been designated for assignment twice this month (April) by the New York Yankees after being released by the Boston Red Sox in March shortly before the season began. The Bronx Bombers signed the veteran hurler to a one-year, $2 million contract but have changed their minds and are desperately hoping for some other club to give the 15-year veteran another chance.
Ottavino spent most of his time with the Cardinals pitching in their farm system before being claimed off waivers by the Colorado Rockies in April 2012.
What makes the Yankees' recent decisions about Ottavino's future peculiar is that he pitched only 1 2/3 innings without sacrificing any runs or a hit on three strikeouts and four walks in three appearances for the Bronx Bombers this April.
The Yankees signing Ottavino, a 39-year-old reliever, was a bold move but agreeing to a $2 million contract without giving him much chance to prove himself is logically challenging to comprehend.
Considering that the Cardinals have a youth-laden bullpen, perhaps reuniting with Ottavino wouldn't be such a bad idea. If St. Louis' offense continues to stay red hot, this year's team could be competitive, so making a relatively inexpensive move to bolster the bullpen this early in the season could go a long way.
Based on how inactive Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak was over the offseason, it seems doubtful he'd re-sign Ottavino after all these years. Still, it might be worth considering.
