Astros Superstar Could Be Perfect Option To Bolster Cardinals' Rotation

Could the Cardinals complete a blockbuster trade with the Astros this summer?

Patrick McAvoy

Jun 23, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) looks before pitches against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
The Houston Astros certainly have had a surprising season.

Houston had a rough start to the 2024 campaign and still is below .500. The Astros currently are in second place in the American League West with a disappointing 38-40 record. Although they currently are in second place, the division is about to get significantly more difficult with the Texas Rangers starting to get healthier.

At one point it seemed like there was a solid chance that the Astros were going to hold a firesale, but that isn't as certain any longer. It still could happen, though. And if the Astros were to sell one player who could be an intriguing option for the St. Louis Cardinals is ace Framber Valdez.

It isn't a certainty that he would be traded, but Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller mentioned Valdez as someone who could be available if Houston sells.

"Players Available, if Selling: (Third Baseman) Alex Bregman (UFA), (Right-handed pitcher) Justin Verlander ($17.5M vesting player option for 2025, but it's highly unlikely he'll pitch enough innings for it to vest), (Outfielder) Kyle Tucker (arbitration-eligible in 2025), (Left-handed pitcher) Framber Valdez (arbitration-eligible in 2025), (Right-handed pitcher) Ryan Pressly ($14M vesting/mutual option for 2025)."

If Valdez is a realistic option to be traded, St. Louis should be heavily involved. The Cardinals need some help in the starting rotation and Valdez is a two-time All-Star who would give St. Louis exactly what it needs.

Valdez has a career 3.43 ERA in seven seasons and eats up innings. Plus, he's under team control for the 2025 season. St. Louis seems to be turning things around and could look to buy. Landing Valdez in a blockbuster trade could be exactly what the club needs.

