Beloved Cardinals $130 Million Star Seen As Favorite To Sign With Yankees, Per Source
The St. Louis Cardinals will cut payroll this upcoming offseason, which means severable notable names could be removed from the big-league roster.
Fan favorites such as Nolan Arenado and Ryan Helsley are in jeopardy of being traded this winter as the Cardinals front office determines who should stay during the franchise's rebuilding phase.
One beloved St. Louis star who almost certainly won't be on the Cardinals' Opening Day roster could find himself playing under the brightest lights in baseball next season.
Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt has been mentioned as a top fit for the New York Yankees this upcoming offseason, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden's most recent free agency predictions. The superstar infielder will become a free agent for the first time in his illustrious career this winter and is projected to land a one-year deal in the range of $15 million -- a significant pay cut after logging the worst season of his career at the plate in 2024.
Goldschmidt batted .245 with 55 extra-base hits including 22 home runs, 64 RBIs and a .713 OPS in 153 games played for the Cardinals this season.
After showing significant signs of regression over the three previous seasons, Goldschmidt likely won't receive a qualifying offer from the Cardinals, roughly $21.2 million.
St. Louis has rising star Luken Baker and slugger Alec Burleson to man first base, so retaining Goldschmidt for another season would take up significant space on the payroll that otherwise could've been used to invest in fixing the broken player development system.
The Yankees have uncertainties at first base next season, with Anthony Rizzo showing even more signs of slowing down in his well-respected career. It's doubtful the Bronx Bombers will pick up his $17 million 2025 club option, clearing the way for Goldschmidt to wear pinstripes next season.
On Aug. 15, 2025, the Yankees travel to St. Louis to take on the Cardinals in a three-game series. Could that be the next time we see Goldschmidt play at Busch Stadium?
