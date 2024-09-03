Cardinals Slugger Could Take Over If St. Louis Parts Ways With Superstar
The St. Louis Cardinals will have to make a tough decision this winter.
Will the Cardinals retain superstar first baseman, Paul Goldschmidt beyond this season? It's unclear at this point.
Goldschmidt has been a staple at first base for the Cardinals over the last six seasons. He joined the Cardinals ahead of the 2019 season and he has been everything the team could've hoped for. Goldschmidt added some star power to first base for the Cardinals and even won the 2022 National League Most Valuable Player Award.
He now is 36 years old, though, and will be a free agent at the end of the season. There has been speculation and rumors over the last year that the two sides want to continue their partnership, but it's not as clear now after a down season.
Goldschmidt hasn't been his typical self this season, but he does want to continue his career. MLB Trade Rumors' Steve Adams suggested the team could turn to young slugger Alec Burleson at first base if they decided not to bring back Goldschmidt in 2025.
"The Cardinals reportedly have some interest in bringing Goldschmidt back, but there are in-house options to consider as well," Adams said. "Twenty-five-year-old Alec Burleson opened the season with two months of roughly average offense at the plate before catching fire in the summer. He’s now hitting .280/.320/.453 on the season overall.
"Burleson has primarily served as a corner outfielder and designated hitter in 2024, but he’s not a strong defender in the outfield. A move to first base could be of benefit, particularly if the Cardinals envision another shaky defender, Jordan Walker, as the team’s right fielder in future seasons."
Goldschmidt has been a fan-favorite in St. Louis but it's uncertain what his future holds at this point.
