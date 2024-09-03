Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Slugger Could Take Over If St. Louis Parts Ways With Superstar

St. Louis will have a tough decision to make in the near future

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 2, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) reacts after striking out in the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 2, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) reacts after striking out in the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports / benny sieu-usa today sports
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals will have to make a tough decision this winter.

Will the Cardinals retain superstar first baseman, Paul Goldschmidt beyond this season? It's unclear at this point.

Goldschmidt has been a staple at first base for the Cardinals over the last six seasons. He joined the Cardinals ahead of the 2019 season and he has been everything the team could've hoped for. Goldschmidt added some star power to first base for the Cardinals and even won the 2022 National League Most Valuable Player Award.

He now is 36 years old, though, and will be a free agent at the end of the season. There has been speculation and rumors over the last year that the two sides want to continue their partnership, but it's not as clear now after a down season.

Goldschmidt hasn't been his typical self this season, but he does want to continue his career. MLB Trade Rumors' Steve Adams suggested the team could turn to young slugger Alec Burleson at first base if they decided not to bring back Goldschmidt in 2025.

"The Cardinals reportedly have some interest in bringing Goldschmidt back, but there are in-house options to consider as well," Adams said. "Twenty-five-year-old Alec Burleson opened the season with two months of roughly average offense at the plate before catching fire in the summer. He’s now hitting .280/.320/.453 on the season overall.

"Burleson has primarily served as a corner outfielder and designated hitter in 2024, but he’s not a strong defender in the outfield. A move to first base could be of benefit, particularly if the Cardinals envision another shaky defender, Jordan Walker, as the team’s right fielder in future seasons."

Goldschmidt has been a fan-favorite in St. Louis but it's uncertain what his future holds at this point.

More MLB: Cardinals Phenom Could Join Prestigious Company After Impressive Season

Published
Patrick McAvoy

PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News