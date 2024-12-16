Beloved Ex-Cardinals All-Star Predicted To Sign With NL East Foe This Offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals have been busy scheming ways to reduce payroll this offseason while neglecting the free-agent market for potentially intriguing additions.
The Cardinals' game plan for next season is to put their youth core to the test. Former St. Louis top prospects such as Nolan Gorman, Lars Nootbaar and Jordan Walker are expected to be the organization's future and 2025 might be their year to prove it.
Re-signing aging veterans won't fit into the Cardinals' strategy for next season, resulting in St. Louis moving on from a cherished hurler who could sign with a National League East rival this winter.
"If things break right, the (Washington) Nationals can compete for a Wild Card," MLB.com's Brian Murphy wrote Sunday. "But it would behoove them to add some veteran leadership to that quintet listed above, none of whom are older than 27. The 37-year-old (Kyle) Gibson certainly fits that bill. He was just about league average (99 ERA+) with the Cardinals this year and has reached 160 innings in each of the past six non-shortened seasons."
Gibson posted an 8-8 record with a 4.24 ERA, 151-to-68 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .251 batting average against and a 1.35 WHIP in 169 2/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals in 2024.
Despite fitting in well with St. Louis this season, Gibson's $12 million 2025 club option was declined to open rotation spots for youngsters such as Michael McGreItevy, Quinn Matthews and perhaps Tink Hence if he can remain healthy to earn his Major League Baseball debut next year.
The All-Star right-handed pitcher will likely sign a one-year deal similar to the deal he signed with the Cardinals last offseason. However, Gibson's projected market value is roughly $41 million over a three-year deal, translating to nearly $14 million annually, according to Spotrac.
The University of Missouri alumnus is a tremendously positive presence in the clubhouse and his veteran leadership could be impactful for the youth-laden Nationals if they sign him this offseason.
More MLB: Mock Yankees Trade Proposal Sends Cardinals Gold Glover To NY In High Stakes Blockbuster