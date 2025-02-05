Beloved Ex-Cardinals All-Star Predicted To Sign With Twins Amid Quiet Offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals are nearing the start of spring training and still haven't made any additions to the big-league roster as the front office focuses on keeping payroll low.
The Cardinals' plan for 2025 is to allow their youth core to lead the way. Expectations for this upcoming season are low but St. Louis fans will hopefully be in for a surprise.
That said, a former Cardinals fan favorite might decide to take his talents to the Minnesota Twins, as St. Louis no longer needs him at the back of the rotation.
"Nothing if not consistent, (Kyle) Gibson was a marginally-better-than-replacement-level innings eater for a third consecutive season, continuing to provide decent value while ticking up into his late-30s," Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller wrote Wednesday. "If he doesn't get signed before spring training begins, his will be one of the first phones ringing once pitchers start developing elbow and shoulder pain in the coming month. Prediction: Minnesota Twins."
Gibson posted an 8-8 record with a 4.24 ERA, 151-to-68 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .251 batting average against and a 1.35 WHIP in 169 2/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals in 2024.
The 37-year-old free agent was well-liked among Cardinals fans during his one-year with the franchise. Gibson is also a University of Missouri alumnus who resides in the St. Louis area with his family during the offseason.
Although Gibson would prefer to be re-signed by the Cardinals, his veteran presence would be appreciated better elsewhere. It'll be interesting to see if the All-Star is signed before Opening Day or if he'll have to wait for injuries to pile up before he's called back to the show.
