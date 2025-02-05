Cardinals 'Don't Want To Bring' Nolan Arenado To Spring Training, Per Mariners Legend
The St. Louis Cardinals have been busy this offseason searching for a trade partner willing to make a deal for superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado but time is running out.
Since Arenado invoked his no-trade clause for a potential deal with the Houston Astros, the five-time Silver Slugger's market has been stagnant.
With spring training steadily approaching, a Seattle Mariners legend believes the Cardinals are scrambling to find a trade destination for Arenado. Could a deal be imminent?
"No doubt, it's real," Mariners three-time Gold Glove second baseman Harold Reynolds stated Wednesday on MLB Network's Hot Stove after being asked if the recent Boston Red Sox rumors concerning Arenado are true. "I think it's real because it's a team Nolan would go to and they're at a standstill with the Cardinals. You gotta bring him back to camp and him and John Mozeliak have to look at each other and figure it out. So yeah, I think it's real. The Cardinals don't want to bring him back to camp."
It was reported on Tuesday that the Cardinals and Red Sox have recently discussed a trade for Arenado. Although this is not the first time Arenado has been linked to the Red Sox, it's surprising given how quiet the 10-time Gold Glove defender's market has been.
"What are young going to do with Nolan Gorman who has to play?" Reynolds continued. "And you basically have soured the waters with the relationship. You gotta move him and the Red Sox are a club that he would move to."
Boston is an ideal landing spot for Arenado as his pull-power hitting would bold well at Fenway Park, which has a shortened left field due to the Green Monster wall that stands behind it at 37 feet tall.
Former Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman still hasn't signed, which is complicating Arenado's trade market. Perhaps the Red Sox will grow tired of free-agent negotiations and decide to complete a blockbuster with the Cardinals for the six-time Platinum Glove defender.
