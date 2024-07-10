Blue Jays Reportedly Could Move All-Star Hurler; Cardinals Logical Trade Partner
The St. Louis Cardinals have reached the point in their season where they're no longer being seen as sellers but as buyers before the July 30 trade deadline.
Unfortunately for the Toronto Blue Jays, their season hasn't gone as well and with a 41-50 record and being 9 1/2 games behind in the American League Wild Card race -- it looks like they'll be unloading some talent this summer.
Rumor has it the club is prepared to make some moves this summer if things don't turn around quickly -- possibly opening a door for St. Louis to acquire a highly coveted pitcher.
"According to sources, the Blue Jays have told other clubs that they are willing to move players with expiring contracts, but those with control beyond 2024 are not being traded," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand wrote Wednesday. "The consensus among a dozen executives we spoke with is that the Blue Jays will attempt to move most or all of their rental players if they sell, working to add some prospects to a farm system that entered the season ranked at No. 24 by MLB Pipeline."
Yusei Kikuchi is the most vital rental the Blue Jays have that could be made available and the Cardinals would be a logical trade partner.
The 33-year-old has posted a 4-8 record with a 4.00 ERA, 111-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .267 batting average against and a 1.27 WHIP in 101 1/3 innings pitched for Toronto in 2024.
The left-hander is a proven starting pitcher who would be a perfect addition to the Cardinals veteran-laden rotation.
If the Cardinals decide to go all in on Kikuchi, they'll likely have to give up a decent haul of prospects in return. Hopefully, St. Louis won't have to give up too much of its future but sometimes you have to take risks before the deadline.
