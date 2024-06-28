Ex-Cardinals Fan-Favorite Could Be Available In Major Trade Deadline Deal
One former member of the St. Louis Cardinals could end up being on the move this summer.
The trade deadline will be here soon and there is going to be some true star power on the move. St. Louis should be no stranger to deals thanks to its latest hot streak. The Cardinals have completely turned things around and would have a postseason spot if the season were to end today.
St. Louis isn't too far from truly competing but adding another starter to the top of the rotation should be considered a priority. The Cardinals have the prospect capital needed to get a deal done and an old friend could end up making sense as a reunion candidate.
Former Cardinals fan-favorite Jack Flaherty has been mentioned in trade rumors and the New York Post's Jon Heyman said he would be a "big piece" if the Detroit Tigers end up selling as expected.
"Starters who could hit the market include Tyler Anderson, Garrett Crochet, Erick Fedde, Frankie Montas, and Zach Eflin," Heyman said. "The Tigers could sell. Jack Flaherty would be the big piece, but Mark Canha, Gio Urshela, and Andrew Chafin all could have value. Could Urshela be of interest to the Yankees, who have infield issues?"
If Flaherty actually is available, St. Louis should consider a reunion. Flaherty has been one of the top pitchers in the American League this season and has a 3.24 ERA in 15 starts so far.
St. Louis needs a new starter and Flaherty is a familiar option who certainly could help.
