Braves Might Be Logical Landing Spot For Beloved Ex-Cardinals World Series Champion
A former St. Louis Cardinals fan favorite searching for his next big-league contract could be a logical option for the National League East-rival Atlanta Braves.
The Cardinals decided to embark on a rebuilding journey this winter, which included parting ways with several key assets, such as seven-time All-Star Paul Goldschmidt and 2024 NL holds leader Andrew Kittredge.
Among the handful of St. Louis veterans forced to enter the free-agent market this offseason, a beloved hurler who surprisingly hasn't yet been acquired could be a solid fit in the Braves pitching staff.
Former Cardinals right-handed pitcher Lance Lynn's 2025 club option with St. Louis was declined earlier this offseason. However, despite holding his own in the back of the club's rotation last year, the 2011 World Series champion remains unsigned. Following the Braves' traumatic injury-riddled 2024 season, it wouldn't hurt for them to consider signing the former Redbird to a one-year deal as pitching insurance.
Lynn logged a 7-4 record with a 3.84 ERA, 109-to-44 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .247 batting average against and a 1.34 in 117 1/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals last season.
What makes Lynn an appealing option for Atlanta is that he's willing to pitch from the bullpen. Some clubs entertained the idea of adding the two-time All-Star to the back of their relief core this winter to test him out as a closing pitcher.
The Braves certainly don't need a closing pitcher -- Raisel Iglesias is their guy -- but Lynn could emerge as a formidable setup man or depth option in Atlanta's bullpen.
Although Lynn has primarily performed out of the rotation throughout his acclaimed 13-year career, his ferocious pitching approach could translate well in shorter outings from the bullpen.
Using Lynn as a double-edged sword in the rotation (if needed) and bullpen could help boost Atlanta's pitching staff while providing them with high-quality veteran leadership at a fairly reasonable cost.
Considering that Lynn remains unsigned, it wouldn't be shocking to see the 37-year-old take a significant pay cut to land another opportunity to pitch for a genuine postseason contender before announcing retirement.
The Braves are on a mission to erase last year's horrific season from their memory. Could Atlanta signing Lynn as a dual-threat pitching option be a wise last-second addition before Opening Day 2025?
