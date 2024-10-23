Cherished Cardinals Hurler Reportedly 'Intends To Pitch' In 2025; Where Will He Land?
The St. Louis Cardinals are off to a solid start this offseason after making several significant personnel changes to the coaching staff but alterations to the roster await.
After missing the playoffs two seasons in a row while the farm system continues to fail at producing homegrown stars, the Cardinals are in for an offseason that will likely see massive reductions in payroll.
Notable players could be moved as the organization looks to invest more resources in its player development system, possibly slamming the door shut on the possibility of an extension with a beloved St. Louis veteran.
"Lance Lynn, the veteran right-hander who finished the year with a knee injury, has recovered well with rests and expects to have a normal offseason of preparation," St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold wrote Wednesday. "Lynn, now 37, intends to pitch in 2025. Where is the next question. The Cardinals have a $12 million option they can exercise for 2025 with Lynn, or they’ll pay a $1 million buyout, and he’ll become a free agent."
Lynn has logged a 143-99 record with a 3.74 ERA, 2015-to-704 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .243 batting average against and a 1.28 WHIP throughout his 13-year career between his time playing for the Cardinals, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.
The two-time All-Star is a former homegrown starting pitcher who found favor among the Cardinals fan base after helping the franchise win its No. 11 World Series during the miraculous 2011 season.
Although Lynn struggled during that year's postseason -- it's worth noting it was his rookie season -- the grit and intensity the RHP brought to the mound made his outings captivating to watch.
After logging a 7-4 record with a 3.84 ERA, 109-to-44 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .247 batting average against and a 1.34 WHIP in 117 1/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals this season, it'd be disappointing to see St. Louis neglect to pick up his club option for 2025.
Even though Lynn likely doesn't fit into the Cardinals' game plan for next season, it'd be sad to say goodbye to the St. Louis fan favorite for a second time. Unfortunately, he might not end his career with the team that drafted him but at least he reached significant career milestones with the birds on the bat spread across his chest in 2024.
