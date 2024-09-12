Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals All-Star Hurler Reaches Career Milestone; Is Retirement Next Step?

The St. Louis veteran still has gas left in the tank

Jul 30, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Lance Lynn (31) is congratulated by manager Oliver Marmol (37) after the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers walks off the field after the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals successfully retooled the rotation last winter but this upcoming offseason will likely force the organization to enter the starting pitcher market again.

Supposed Cardinals ace Sonny Gray hasn't pitched as well as he did in 2023 when he finished as the American League Cy Young runner-up and a pair of starters might not be re-signed.

One of the starters whose future is in question recently hit another career milestone and his post-game comments could indicate where he might end up next season.

“'I’ve had a few this year,'" Cardinals right-handed pitcher Lance Lynn stated Wednesday night after recording his career No. 2,000 innings pitched, as transcribed by St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold. "'Obviously, it’s been great to be able to do it in St. Louis, where it all started. That was one of the reasons why it was enticing to come back to hit those milestones here. I’m very proud of those – to do them in a Cardinals’ uniform.'"

Earlier in the season, Lynn also recorded his career No. 2,000 strikeout after throwing five scoreless innings over the National League Central-rival Pittsburgh Pirates.

It was special to reach both milestones in the uniform of the team that drafted Lynn and it almost seems like a perfect ending to a well-respected career.

With Lynn's 2025 club option, it hasn't been announced whether the Cardinals plan on re-signing the two-time All-Star. Considering his age and proneness to injury, there's a chance St. Louis will move on from him this offseason.

Perhaps Lynn will decide to retire after this season now that he has accomplished such significant career milestones in a Cardinals uniform.

