Braves Reportedly Might Poach Ex-Cardinals $22.5 Million Star In Desperate Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals have a history of departing with players who later turn heads in trade and free-agent markets after reviving their careers.
Classic examples of this happening to the Cardinals include former homegrown hurlers Zac Gallen and Sandy Alcantara, who are perpetually in the running for Cy Young awards when healthy.
Another former St. Louis pitcher no longer with the organization might be coveted this offseason but not in the same way Gallen or Alcantara would be if they were available.
"After exercising his $22.5 million player option, Jordan Montgomery is traded by the (Arizona) Diamondbacks to the (Atlanta) Braves for two minor-league pitchers, with Arizona agreeing to pay half of his salary," The Athletic's Jim Bowden wrote Friday when discussing his offseason predictions.
Montgomery spent two seasons in St. Louis, where he was a reliable starter during the second half of 2022 and the first of 2023 before being shipped to the Texas Rangers at last year's trade deadline.
After logging an embarrassing 8-7 record with a 6.23 ERA, 83-to-44 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .312 batting average against and a 1.65 WHIP in 117 innings pitched for Arizona this season, Diamondbacks owner Ken Kendrick wants nothing to do with Montgomery.
Following the regular season's end, Kendrick stated in an interview that signing Montgomery shortly before Opening Day was a horrible decision he regards as the worst mistake of the year.
Now that Montgomery has wisely claimed his $22.5 million club option for 2025, the Diamondbacks must find a way to get rid of him unless they decide to give him another shot, which doesn't seem likely.
The Braves rotation for next year is uncertain, with Charlie Morton contemplating retirement and Max Fried becoming a free agent.
If Montgomery can avoid missing spring training as he did this year, the Braves will likely receive a veteran southpaw itching to prove himself after his tumultuous campaign in 2024. If they can acquire him for a fraction of what he's owed, that would be even better for Atlanta.
More MLB: Ex-Cardinals $90 Million Star Predicted To Land With NL Central Rival This Winter