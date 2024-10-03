MLB Team Owner Claims Signing Ex-Cardinals Hurler 'Biggest Mistake' Of Season
The St. Louis Cardinals were among many teams looking for starting pitchers last offseason but one club regrets a decision involving a familiar face.
The Cardinals were forced to trade several hurlers from the pitching staff last summer as St. Louis was on pace to finish with one of its worst records in franchise history.
Unfortunately, one of the pitchers dealt away from St. Louis during last summer's fire sale is causing a major headache for the most recent organization to acquire him.
"If anyone wants to blame anyone for Jordan Montgomery being a (Arizona) Diamondback, you're talking to the guy that should be blamed," Diamondbacks owner Ken Kendrick answered Monday on The Burnes & Gambo Show when asked about how disappointing the Montgomery signing has been for the organization.
Montgomery logged an 8-7 record with a 6.23 ERA, 83-to-44 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .312 batting average against and a 1.65 WHIP in 117 innings pitched for Arizona this season.
"I brought it to their attention," Kendrick continued. "I pushed for it, they agreed to it. It wasn't in our game plan. You know when he was signed right at the end of spring training and looking back in hindsight, a horrible decision to have invested that money in a guy that performed as poorly as he did. It's our biggest mistake this season from a talent standpoint."
The Cardinals had the chance to re-sign Montgomery last offseason when he was a free agent but chose not to after acquiring Sonny Gray, Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn.
The former Cardinals southpaw's agent, Scott Boras, demanded a high price tag for his client, which contributed to the Diamondbacks signing him so late. No team would agree to Montgomery's outrageously high negotiations.
Seeing what Montogomery does after Kendrick's recent comments will be interesting. The 31-year-old has a $22.5 million vested option for 2025. Considering how poorly the 2023 World Series champion pitched this season, it would be unwise of him to seek free agency.
