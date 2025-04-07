Cardinals 2-Time All-Star 'Kind Of Surprised' He Was Traded In Offseason Blockbuster
The St. Louis Cardinals have played well through nine games in 2025 despite enduring a shockingly quiet offseason after the front office announced plans to reset last fall.
Many believed that the Cardinals would part ways with several veterans this winter as the club looked for ways to shed payroll while opening opportunities for younger talent to see more playing time this season.
Surprisingly, St. Louis' front office remained stagnant, leaving one Cardinals veteran dumbfounded that he wasn't moved in a highly anticipated blockbuster trade.
"After entering the offseason as a constant name in trade speculation, the 102 mph-throwing All-Star closer (Ryan Helsley) said he is surprised that he is even starting the season still with the team that originally drafted him in 2015," ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported Sunday. "'I'll be the first to admit, I thought I was gone for sure,' Helsley said," as transcribed by Rogers. "'I mean if it's a reset, and this is my walk year. I thought I would be first to go. I was kind of surprised they brought me back.'"
After being named 2024 National League Reliever of the Year while logging a league-leading and franchise-record 49 saves for the Cardinals last year, many expected Helsley to be dealt over the winter.
Helsley will become a free agent for the first time in his seven-year career with St. Louis this upcoming offseason. Being a closing pitcher, the 30-year-old flamethrower is considered a volatile asset, so holding onto him for too long could be costly for the Cardinals.
Trading Helsley over the winter would've made the most sense for the Cardinals, as they could've dealt him at peak market value. Moving him this summer won't yield as significant a return but at this point, the only other option St. Louis is left with is to retain him in hopes of chasing an improbable 12th World Series title this fall.
The two-time All-Star's market value could skyrocket to $100 million if he logs another dominant campaign in the back of the Cardinals' bullpen this year. It's doubtful that St. Louis would spend nine figures to retain Helsley, so trading him in a blockbuster this summer seems like the most likely next course of action for the club's front office.
