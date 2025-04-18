Cardinals 2-Time All-Star Listed Before Nolan Arenado As Likeliest Trade Chip
The St. Louis Cardinals' top offseason priority was to find a trade destination for superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado but things didn't go according to plan.
Arenado, who has roughly three years and $64 million remaining on his contract, couldn't find a desirable destination to accommodate his full no-trade clause. Consequently, the 10-time Gold Glove defender is with the Cardinals to begin his 2025 season.
It's possible Arenado could be moved before the July 31st trade deadline but another St. Louis fan favorite might be moved this summer before the five-time Silver Slugger.
"What's the difference between Ryan Helsley and Arenado?" Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly wrote Friday, when writing his list of the top 10 most likely trade candidates before the 2025 deadline. "Helsley is in a contract year, so barring an extension, the Cardinals might be motivated to move him. Again, though, it will depend upon where they are in the standings. Last season, Helsley won the Trevor Hoffman Award as the National League's best reliever, posting a 2.04 ERA and recording an MLB-best 49 saves. Given how desperate teams are for impact relievers in the summer, the Cardinals could probably fetch a return of two top-10 prospects from a team's system in return for Helsley."
Helsley has logged three saves with a 2.57 ERA, nine-to-six strikeout-to-walk ratio, .200 batting average against and a 1.57 WHIP in seven innings pitched across seven appearances for the Cardinals this season.
"The Cardinals do have the ability to hold onto Helsley and extend a qualifying offer to him in the offseason, assuring that they at least get draft-pick compensation if he leaves in free agency," Kelly continued. "But for a team looking to restock their farm system and once again build a great pipeline, moving Helsley this summer might be a nice way for outgoing president of baseball operations John Mozeliak to set Chaim Bloom up for success."
Mozeliak missed his chance to maximize Helsley's trade value by neglecting to move him over the offseason -- even the 30-year-old flamethrower was expecting to be dealt before the 2025 season began.
Hopefully, Helsley will remain healthy and continue to perform at a high level. Considering how expensive the two-time All-Star's market value could become after this season ends, the Cardinals should look to trade the homegrown star this summer before he walks in free agency, leaving St. Louis with nothing in return.
