Cardinals $260 Million Star 'Back On The Hall Of Fame Track', According To MLB Pundit
The St. Louis Cardinals failed to trade superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado over the winter but perhaps retaining him will prove to be a blessing in disguise.
The former Colorado Rockies slugger, whose eight-year, $260 million contract expires after 2027, struggled offensively with the Cardinals the past two seasons. With St. Louis looking to rebuild this past offseason, Arenado was shopped in the trade market to no avail.
Fortunately, Arenado remains committed to winning in St. Louis and perhaps his winter improvements could help the Cardinals get back on track this season.
"Yeah, I think it's bold because he didn't go anywhere -- I don't know why he's not a (New York) Yankee," The Athletic's Eno Sarris stated Friday during an interview with MLB Network's Brian Kenny on MLB Now, after making a bold prediction that Arenado will get back on the Hall of Fame track this season. "Everyone thought he was going to go somewhere. St. Louis doesn't want him. Everyone thinks he's toast but his bat speed in spring was up and I know that he's done some bat speed training over the offseason to get his bat speed back."
This isn't the first time Sarris has discussed Arenado's winter improvements. Considering that sluggers' bat speeds typically decline after they hit 30 years old, it's encouraging to see that the 10-time Gold Glove defender's swing is growing stronger -- defying his age of 33.
During Thursday's Opening Day victory over the Minnesota Twins, Arenado belted a no-brainer home run to the left field stands at Busch Stadium, reminding everyone that he remains a five-time Silver Slugger who shouldn't be disregarded after two poor offensive campaigns in 2023 and 2024.
Although expectations are low for St. Louis' playoff hopes this year, perhaps a resurgent offensive campaign from likely future Hall of Fame candidate Arenado could propel the Cardinals to an unlikely postseason appearance for the first time since 2022.
