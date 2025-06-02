Cardinals 30-Year-Old Named 'Best-Kept Secret' In St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals have gotten some great performances this season.
Guys like Brendan Donovan, Iván Herrera, Masyn Winn, Victor Scott II, and Matthew Liberatore all have gotten the most buzz. But, they aren't the only guys having good seasons. Another guy who is off to the best start of his career is reliever Kyle Leahy.
Leahy is in the third year of his big league career and has pitched to a 2.32 ERA and 23-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 31 innings pitched. The righty has appeared in 25 games so far this season and has been great after logging a 4.07 ERA last year in 33 games. The year before he logged a 21.60 ERA in three appearances.
The righty has been great this year, but still isn't a household name. Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly called him the Cardinals' "best-kept secret."
"St. Louis Cardinals: Kyle Leahy," Kelly said. "One of the reasons the Cardinals have been able to outperform spring training expectations to this point is that Kyle Leahy has been an excellent setup man for Ryan Helsley. Across 31 innings pitched this season, Leahy has a 2.32 ERA."
The Cardinals currently are 18th in the big leagues in ERA at 4.08. Leahy has been a major bright spot for the team. Of the Cardinals' relievers, Leahy has appeared in the most games. He's at 25 appearances followed by Phil Maton at 24, Ryan Helsley at 21, and John King at 20.
