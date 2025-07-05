Cardinals $70 Million Duo Could Be Pushed Out By Breakout Star
What are the St. Louis Cardinals going to do ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline?
This is going to be a question that is asked left and right until the deadline ultimately comes and passes on July 31st. Luckily, that's just a few weeks away now so we won't have to wait too long to find out what is going to happen.
The Cardinals have depth, but are cold right now. There isn't a specific area of the team that is a gaping hole. It would be lovely to have more pop in the lineup, another ace at the top of the rotation, or another superstar in the bullpen, but really, the Cardinals are at least sound in all areas of the game.
One way the trade deadline could help, though, is clearing up log jams. Right now, the rotation has Michael McGreevy waiting to join the big leagues on a consistent basis. There's a real argument that McGreevy would give the Cardinals a better chance to win each week right now than Erick Fedde or Miles Mikolas. But, would the Cardinals move a starter?
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold talked about this very idea.
"The depth the Cardinals believe they’ve developed may shape the trade deadline if they try to balance helping the current team and navigating a 'transition' year," Goold said. "Two starters, Miles Mikolas and Erick Fedde, will be free agents at season’s end, and three contributing relievers will be as well — closer Ryan Helsley, lefty Steven Matz, and setup man Phil Maton. All three relievers are certain to receive attention from other teams, and Matz will be appealing to several contenders.
"The Cardinals believe that rookie Michael McGreevy is ready for a spot in the big-league rotation, and they could be moved to trade a pitcher who would clear an opening for McGreevy in the final two months of the regular season. They could take that two-track approach and attempt to open a spot in the bullpen or rotation while also acquiring some return for a pending free agent."
Trading someone like Fedde or Mikolas -- if he waived his no-trade clause -- would arguably be an addition by subtraction. The Cardinals would add McGreevy into the mix and whatever the return was in a deal. Plus, he'd be cheaper. Mikolas is on the final year of a three-year, $55.75 million deal while Fedde is on the final year of a two-year, $15 million deal. Will either be on the way out of town soon?
