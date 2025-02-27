Cardinals $75 Million All-Star Predicted To Be Dealt To Mets At Trade Deadline
The St. Louis Cardinals floated the idea of trading several key assets this offseason but after failing to move superstar Nolan Arenado, they might have to wait for this summer to offload talent.
After missing the playoffs two seasons in a row, the Cardinals hoped to reset this winter by eliminating Arenado's $64 million contract from the payroll. With Opening Day one month away, it's likely the 10-time Gold Glove defender will be St. Louis' starting third baseman to start the year.
However, the Cardinals' opportunity to shed payroll could occur at this summer's trade deadline. A St. Louis fan favorite is already being mentioned as a potential option for the New York Mets.
"(Sonny) Gray Ends Season With: New York Mets," Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller wrote Thursday morning when predicting where top trade chips could end the 2025 season. "St. Louis might need to retain a decent chunk of that 2026/2027 money to get a good return for Gray, but it sure is already looking like the Mets will be in the market for arms this summer."
Gray posted a 13-9 record with a 3.84 ERA, 203-to-39 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .228 batting average against and a 1.09 WHIP in 166 1/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals in 2024.
The three-time All-Star signed a backloaded three-year, $75 million contract with the Cardinals last offseason before St. Louis realized it needed to begin an organizational reset.
Despite the Cardinals' recent struggles, Gray invoked his full no-trade clause earlier this offseason. A Tennessee native, the 35-year-old loves pitching for St. Louis and reports indicate he's willing to mentor the club's active youth movement.
However, if the Cardinals aren't competitive at the trade deadline, perhaps he'd be willing to waive his full no-trade clause to help the 11-time World Series champions replenish their farm system by trading him to a top contender, such as the Mets.
More MLB: Cardinals 2-Time All-Star 'Was A Little Surprised' He Wasn't Traded This Offseason