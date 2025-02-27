Cardinals 2-Time All-Star 'Was A Little Surprised' He Wasn't Traded This Offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals made everyone believe a significant fire sale was to occur this winter after announcing plans to shed payroll but many key assets remain.
The most significant payroll liability, 10-time Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado, hasn't found a trade suitor for which he is willing to waive his full no-trade clause. Failing to move the superstar infielder has significantly stunted the Cardinals' plans to commit to an organizational reset.
That said, a St. Louis fan favorite expected to be traded this winter isn't going anywhere. Apparently, Cardinals fans aren't alone in being surprised to see the right-handed pitcher remain with the franchise.
"So when president of baseball operations John Mozeliak called (Ryan) Helsley’s representatives at Wasserman in mid-November, he just assumed the call was to tell him he’d been traded," The Athletic's Katie Woo reported Thursday morning. "Instead, the call reflected the opposite: Mozeliak did not want to trade Helsley and intended to keep him as the Cardinals’ closer to start the 2025 season."
After setting multiple records in 2024 and being named Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year, Helsley's market value significantly increased. The two-time All-Star was due for a significant pay raise in his final year of arbitration, so many believed the Cardinals would've traded him, considering they hoped to slash payroll this winter.
“'When they publicly announced that we were going to shift gears and go a different direction, I think 99 teams out of 100 that publicly say stuff like that would probably trade most of the guys that are due for a pay raise,' Helsley said," as transcribed by Woo. “'So I was a little surprised to come back.'”
Fortunately, Cardinals fans don't have to say goodbye to the beloved flamethrower just yet. Hopefully, St. Louis can find its way back to the playoffs this season, encouraging the front office to pursue a contract extension with Helsley next offseason as he hits the free-agent market for the first time in his career.
