Cardinals $75 Million Hurler Mentioned In AL West Trade Scenario
The St. Louis Cardinals have multiple assets who could be traded this summer, depending on how the rest of this season's first half goes for the franchise.
For instance, superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado is at the top of St. Louis' list of veterans who could be moved before the Jul. 31st trade deadline. If the five-time Silver Slugger continues to be offensively productive and the Cardinals are far from contention, he'll likely be dealt this summer.
Trading Arenado will require St. Louis to find a suitable destination to appease his full no-trade clause. Another Cardinals veteran with a similar obstacle to navigate is also being viewed as a potential chip for an American League West rival.
"The Houston Astros are facing an unusual start to the 2025 season at 13-13, raising questions about their strategy as the trade deadline approaches," BVM Sportsdesk wrote Sunday. "While their pitching has shown promise, there are concerns about their ability to sustain performance and whether they'll trade for reinforcements. St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Sonny Gray, a three-time All-Star, has emerged as a potential trade target for the Astros, offering a solution for their rotation needs."
Gray has logged an impressive 3-0 record with a 3.60 ERA, 33-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .220 batting average against and a 1.00 WHIP in 35 innings pitched across six starts for the Cardinals this season.
Similar to Arenado, Gray has a full no-trade clause but differs in that he hasn't expressed a desire to leave St. Louis. In fact, the gifted right-handed pitcher sounds as if he wants to carry out the remainder of his contract with the Cardinals.
The 35-year-old signed a backloaded three-year, $75 million deal with the Cardinals in Nov. 2023 that carries a $30 million club option for 2027. Although St. Louis is in a transitional period and would likely prefer to remove Gray's expensive salary from the payroll, the veteran ace likely isn't going anywhere unless he changes his mind about invoking his full no-trade clause.
