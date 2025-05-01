Yankees, Cardinals Predicted To Complete Trade Deadline Blockbuster
The St. Louis Cardinals could make several moves before the Jul. 31st trade deadline, one of which might involve the defending American League champion New York Yankees.
After heartbreakingly succumbing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in last year's Fall Classic, the Yankees are determined to make another deep playoff run this season in pursuit of their 28th World Series title.
To ensure New York has enough stability in its lineup and infield, the Yankees could pursue a blockbuster trade with the Cardinals for a likely future Hall of Fame candidate, desperate to add a World Series title to his resume.
"Nolan Arenado Waives No-Trade Clause to Join Yankees," Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly wrote Thursday when outlining six predictions for this summer's trade deadline. "It seems like all great (Colorado) Rockies eventually end up spending time with the Yankees and Arenado would give New York an upgrade over the .705 OPS that Oswaldo Cabrera has produced. This deal would also reunite him with Paul Goldschmidt, as the Yankees try to make a deep playoff run for the second time in as many seasons."
Arenado was linked to several Yankees-Cardinals trade scenarios over the offseason but nothing materialized, partially due to the Bronx Bombers' financial limitations.
Fortunately, the Yankees' inability to afford the roughly three years and $64 million remaining on Arenado's contract is no longer a major issue.
The 10-time Gold Glove defender would provide the Yankees with a significant upgrade at third base and a slight boost in their lineup, as Arenado is batting .243 with 26 hits including nine doubles and three home runs, 13 RBIs and a .747 OPS in 28 games played for the Cardinals this season.
New York is 18-13 and 1 1/2 games ahead of the second-place Boston Red Sox in the AL East. Although the Yankees have lost several key assets to injuries this season, they're poised to journey deep into the playoffs this fall and could be an ideal landing spot for World Series-hungry Arenado.
