Cardinals $75 Million Star Predicted To Be Highly Coveted Trade Target

Could St. Louis part ways with the fan favorite this summer?

Nate Hagerty

May 31, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals find themselves in a confusing situation, with the July 31 trade deadline just two weeks away and the front office's plans remaining uncertain.

Similar to last season, the Cardinals are only 1 1/2 games out of a National League Wild Card spot, making it challenging for the team to decide whether to sell or buy before the trade deadline.

Considering that St. Louis doesn't have a firm foundation in the playoff race and is slightly rebuilding, it's possible the franchise could part ways with one of their top pitchers before July 31.

"(Sonny) Gray, in particular, could be the beau of the deadline ball, even with the not-so-minor detail of his $35 million salary in 2026," Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller wrote Thursday when outlining his 10 bold predictions for the second half of the 2025 season.

Gray has logged a 9-3 record with a 3.50 ERA, 118-to-19 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .241 batting average against and a 1.08 WHIP in 108 innings pitched for the Cardinals this year.

The 35-year-old signed a backloaded three-year, $75 million deal with the Cardinals before the 2024 season began -- his deal also includes a $30 million club option for 2027.

Although Gray would be a highly valuable trade chip after being consistent and reliable with St. Louis over the two previous seasons, his contract includes a full no-trade clause, which the three-time All-Star has shown zero signs of desiring to waive since joining the Cardinals.

Unless Gray changes his mind about wanting to help St. Louis rebuild, it's tough to imagine the Cardinals' fan favorite being moved this summer.

