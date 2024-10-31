Cardinals $80 Million Star Seen As 'Virtual Lock' To Be Traded This Winter
The St. Louis Cardinals offseason will break many fans' hearts as several notable names are being mentioned as likely trade candidates.
Significant contracts must be eliminated with the Cardinals front office committed to reducing payroll this winter. This could put critical players such as Nolan Arenado and Sonny Gray on the trade block.
Despite Arenado and Gray's high value, the most-coveted trade chip from the Cardinals roster will come out of the bullpen, dismantling the bulletproof relief core from 2024.
"But (Ryan) Helsley is the big fish in the Cardinals’ bullpen, and he’s a virtual lock to be traded this winter," MLB Trade Rumors' Steve Adams wrote Thursday after labeling the St. Louis hurler as the No. 2 trade candidate for this upcoming offseason.
Helsley is entering his final year of arbitration and is expected to receive a significant pay raise. According to Spotrac, the fireballer's projected market value is roughly $80 million over a six-year deal, translating to nearly $13 million annually.
After recording the best season of his career as the Cardinals closing pitcher in 2024, big-market teams will be looking to poach Helsley from a rebuilding St. Louis organization while he's still at the top of his game.
Setting the Cardinals' single-season saves record and finishing the National League with the most saves this season makes Helsley a highly coveted trade chip -- one St. Louis would be unwise to hold onto.
Out of all the potential trade candidates from the Cardinals roster, Helsley would likely generate the highest return. Trading the flamethrower will hurt but it might just be growing pains for the new era St. Louis is embarking on.
