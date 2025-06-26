Cardinals $81 Million Star Linked To Yankees In Massive Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals have a huge decision to make with their star closer, Ryan Helsley. The Cardinals have the chance to use him as a trade chip ahead of the trade deadline, likely resulting in a massive prospect return.
But the Cardinals are winning a lot of games right now and competing for a spot in the postseason.
Either way, with Helsley's contract expiring at the end of the season, trading him would be the right move, especially considering he's likely to be the top closer on the market.
ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel recently listed the New York Yankees as one of the "best fits" in a potential trade for Helsley. They also noted they believed there is only a 30 percent chance that Helsley is traded ahead of the deadline.
"Helsley had the fourth-best WAR among relievers last season and is in a contract year now but has been notably worse this season," They wrote. "His stuff and locations are pretty similar, but the main difference is his fastball is getting hit hard -- with one byproduct being his spiking home run rate."
The Yankees could be the perfect landing spot for Helsley. For one, they have the money to re-sign him in the offseason. They're the Yankees. Money won't be an issue here like it might be for the Cardinals.
Adding Helsley alongside Devin Williams and Luke Weaver at the backend of games would be a nightmare for opposing teams. It would also be a dream for a starting pitcher on the roster. Games could effectively be shortened down an inning or two because of the lockdown bullpen at the end of games.
Trading Helsley would be in the Cardinals best interest, too. It's unlikely they can re-sign him at the end of the season, so a trade makes sense at this point.
