Cardinals Ace Surprisingly Ranks Among Best Pitchers In NL Despite Recent Regression
The St. Louis Cardinals pitching staff has struggled throughout Aug. but at least it's not performing as bad as it did during last year's season-to-forget.
With so few games left to play in 2024, the Cardinals' arsenal needs to perform at its best or else the club will be watching the playoffs from a television screen for a second straight season.
The most shocking pitcher who has struggled recently is none other than St. Louis' top gun, who is still among the best in the game despite recent shortcomings.
Cardinals right-handed pitcher Sonny Gray has recorded 12 wins this season and is tied for second place in the National League for most wins by a starter, according to MLB.com's Manny Randhawa's piece on interesting stat races to watch.
Gray is right alongside some of the best pitchers in the NL for most-recorded wins, as he's in a five-way tie with San Diego Padres' Dylan Cease, Milwaukee Brewers' Colin Rea and Philadelphia Phillies' Aaron Nola and Zach Wheeler -- Atlanta Braves left-handed pitcher Chris Sale leads with 15.
The reigning American League Cy Young runner-up hasn't played his best lately -- posting a 2-3 record with a 4.50 ERA, 41-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .226 batting average against and a 1.11 WHIP in 36 innings pitched throughout Aug. for the Cardinals.
Combine Gray's decline in performance throughout Aug. with St. Louis' lackluster offense and it's a wonder the Cardinals ace is still competing for most wins by a pitcher in the NL.
Hopefully, the 34-year-old can continue to display the dominance he showed Thursday night against the NL West-rival Padres and help the Cardinals return to the playoffs.
