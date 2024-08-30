Ex-Cardinals Hurler Mentioned As Possible Call-Up Option For AL Central Contender
In recent years, the St. Louis Cardinals have gained a reputation for giving up on players with great potential only to see them thrive elsewhere.
Perfect examples of this include Zac Gallen, Randy Arozarena, Tyler O'Neill and Dylan Carlson, who the Cardinals basically traded away for nothing.
Hopefully, history isn't about to repeat itself with a former St. Louis reliever mentioned as a possible depth option for his new team looking to contend for the postseason.
Minnesota Twins right-handed pitcher Giovanny Gallegos was listed as the club's best call-up option to help the team make its final push through September for the playoffs, according to Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter.
Gallegos was designated for assignment right before the Cardinals made their moves at this summer's traded deadline. Due to his performance regression, the 33-year-old's once-promising future with St. Louis had become an afterthought, leading to his departure from the organization.
By making Gallegos available before the trade deadline, St. Louis hoped to use him as trade bait for other teams but sadly, that didn't happen. Luckily for Gallegos, he has an opportunity to rejuvenate his career with the Twins, who own the third American League Wild Card spot and are only 3 1/2 games behind the first-place Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central.
The Mexican reliever has recorded three earned runs on six hits, three strikeouts and two walks in six innings pitched for Triple-A St. Paul throughout August.
Based on his stats from his time spent in the Twins' farm system, it's tough to see how he's a logical depth option. However, Gallegos does have 9 2/3 innings pitched of playoff experience, so he at least has that going for him.
More MLB: Cardinals Phenom Actively 'Trying To Unlock' Power Potential With Latest Surge