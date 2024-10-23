Cardinals Advised To Pick Up Yankees $10 Million Vet After World Series
Don't hold your breath if you're hoping the St. Louis Cardinals will go out and sign a superstar to a large deal this winter.
That certainly doesn't seem likely, with the team hoping to cut payroll after a second straight season of missing the playoffs. Chaim Bloom also will be taking over the president of baseball operations role after the 2025 season so it would be surprising to see the club hand out anything other than a one or two-year deal on the cheap.
St. Louis will have to add some pieces, though, and FanSided's Thomas Gauvain suggested that the team should look into landing New York Yankees veteran reliever Tommy Kahnle.
"If Andrew Kittredge isn't brought back next year, the Cardinals will need a pitcher with high-leverage experience who can neutralize right-handed batters. Tommy Kahnle of the Yankees could be just that guy," Gauvain said. "Kahnle threw 42.2 innings for the Yankees this year with a 2.11 ERA, 1.148 WHIP, and a 4.01 FIP. He struck out a total of 46 batters.
"For his career, right-handed batters have a slash line of .206/.307/.343 got an OPS of .653. What's even better is that left-handed batters have an average just .009 points higher and an OPS just .003 points higher, so he isn't prone to splits as a pitcher. He had just one save this year compared to 16 holds. In high-leverage situations, opponents have a .215/.310/.400 slash line against Kahnle."
Kahnle is a 10-year big league veteran with a career 3.47 ERA. He appeared in 50 games with the Yankees in 2024 and had a 2.11 ERA. He hasn't recorded an ERA above 2.84 since 2019 and is projected to get a two-year, $10 million deal.
Gauvain is right, the Cardinals should look into signing him.
