Cardinals All-Star Ryan Helsley Could Decimate Hitters In 2025 With Latest Adjustment
The St. Louis Cardinals will fortunately have fan favorite Ryan Helsley commanding the back of the bullpen in 2025 after rumors swirled about him potentially being traded this offseason.
With St. Louis aiming to reset this winter, there were thoughts that Helsley would've been dealt to help the floundering franchise restock its farm system. However, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak refused to pull the trigger.
Mozeliak's decision to retain Helsley through at least the first half of this upcoming season will allow Cardinals fans to watch what could be another dominant campaign for the flamethrower, especially after his latest arsenal adjustment.
"Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley spent the offseason developing a cutter to go with his triple-digit fastball, slider and curve," MLB.com's Chuck King reported Monday. "The cutter adds a fourth option to his arsenal," King continued. "Helsley's cutter has been clocked in the low 90s, a few miles per hour slower than this fastball, allowing it to play well off both his fastball and slider.
After earning 2024 Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year, Helsley appears healthy and ready to shut down hitters for a second consecutive season. Adding a cutter to his bag of tricks could make it even more challenging for batters to hit his triple-digit velocity fastballs.
"'It's in the zone and it moves good,' catcher Iván Herrera said," as translated by King. “'It looks like something he's been working on his whole life. It's a pretty good pitch. I think it's going to be really good for him.'”
There aren't any guarantees that Helsley's cutter will be utilized this upcoming season but based on Herrara's assessment of the two-time All-Star's newest pitch, opposing hitters need to be on the lookout for the Cardinals closer to throw them something different in 2025.
More MLB: Yankees 'Will Consider' Signing Ex-Cardinals All-Star To Boost Crippled Rotation