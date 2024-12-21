Cardinals All-Star Ryan Helsley Has 'Received Trade Interest' From Pair Of Contenders
The St. Louis Cardinals placed closing pitcher Ryan Helsley on the trade block earlier this offseason but a respectable offer hasn't yet been made for the flamethrower.
With the Cardinals rebuilding, they'd prefer to receive a decent haul of prospects in exchange for Helsley, who is in his final year of arbitration after completing the best season of his career in 2024.
Perhaps one of the two clubs recently interested in trading for Helsley could provide the Cardinals with solid investments for the future in a blockbuster deal.
"The Cardinals are planning a 'reset' for 2025 in hopes of clearing payroll and providing more playing time to their young core of players," MLB.com's John Denton, Mark Feinsand and Bryan Hoch wrote Friday. "In addition to president of baseball operations John Mozeliak saying that it is his intention to trade Arenado, St. Louis has received interest from the (Toronto) Blue Jays and (Arizona) Diamondbacks in trading for All-Star closer Ryan Helsley, a source said."
This isn't the first time the Blue Jays have been linked to Helsley. Following the Philadelphia Phillies' signing of Jordan Romano, a void must be filled in the back of Toronto's bullpen.
Helsley logged a 7-4 record with a 2.04 ERA, 79-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .210 batting average against, a 1.10 WHIP and a league-leading, franchise record-setting 49 saves in 66 1/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals this season.
Neither the Diamondbacks nor the Blue Jays have a robust farm system, so it's tough to imagine what either club could exchange for Helsley. It's possible neither team will land the 2024 Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year and that he'll remain in St. Louis for another season.
